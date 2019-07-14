Pianists Philip Moore and Huw Watkins give accomplished performance of modern compositions in Buxton

Talented and experienced pianists Philip Moore and Huw Watkins played two complex modern pieces in their recital at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre, writes Mavis Kirkham.

John Adams’ Hallelujah Junction, named after “a tiny truck stop on route 49”, contains many American musical references.

Stravinsky’s symphonic poem The Rite of Spring was played in the version for two keyboards which was presumably produced for rehearsals of the ballet.

Both pieces contain extraordinarily complex rhythms and textures. This was an energetic and highly accomplished performance of both works.