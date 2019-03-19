PHOTO PREVIEW: Queen Victoria's fascinating life inspires Northern Ballet production in Sheffield this week
Queen Victoria's sensational story is brought to life by Northern Ballet in a touring production which has landed in Sheffield this week.
Her irrepressible love for Albert sparked a royal dynasty. But his untimely death brought the world's most powerful woman to her knees with grief.
Abigail Prudames as Victoria, Joseph Taylor as Albert and Pippa Moore as older Princess Beatrice.
Emma Kauldhar
other
Pippa Moore, Abigail Prudames, Joseph Taylor.
Emma Kauldhar
other
Riku Ito as Lord Melbourne with Abigail Prudames.
Emma Kauldhar
other
Abigail Prudames and Pippa Moore.
Emma Kauldhar
other
View more