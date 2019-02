Renowned actor Philip Franks is reprising his role as The Narrator in cult musical The Rocky Horror Show which is touring to Sheffield this month.

Philip, who performed in The Darling Buds of May and Heartbeat, said: “I can absolutely guarantee you will come out of The Rocky Horror Show feeling 100 times better than when you went in. The dancing and singing is fabulous and there is such a goodwill about the show. It’s a lot of fun to perform.”