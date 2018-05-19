Perfect Pitch choir members in Alice in Wonderland musical

Children from Derbyshire’s Perfect Pitch choir, who were semi-finalists in the Britain’s Got Talent live shows last year, will be among the cast of the musical Alice in Wonderland junior.

The production at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre om May 26 and 27 is a fast-paced take on the classic tale, featuring updated songs from Disney’s thrilling animation motion picture. It’s a show for all the family in which young children will love the bright scenery, bubble machine and colourful costumes.

Emma Hopkins directs the production by Tilly Studios.

Tickets £10 or £9 (concessions). Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk