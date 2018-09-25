Patawawa embark on first headline tour this week

Matlock band Patawawa set off on their first headline tour this week and Sam Wilmot say the three-piece are ‘really excited’ for the opportunity.

The nu-disco group, also comprised of Rory Lovatt and Beth Garrett, will play eight UK dates, kicking off in Birmingham on September 26.

Wilmot admits it will be a bit ‘daunting’ heading to new venues and cities but “at the end of the day you have to go and play these places you’ve never been to before. It’s exciting because you don’t know what turnout you’ll get, hopefully some.”