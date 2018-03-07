On yer bike! John Godber stars in self-penned comedy

Acclaimed playwright John Godber stars in a comedy which he has written and will be bringing to Derbyshire.

The Scary Bikers, which will be performed at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre from March 14 to 17, is about life, love and staying on your bike.

John and his wife, Jane Thornton, play retired miner Don and former private school teacher Carol who meet at a bereavement group and think they have found a new beginning.

But a bike ride through Europe tests their budding romance as they discover the road to love can be rockiy when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Come along for the ride on their hilarious and heartfelt journey as they reconcile the past, debate the present and worry about the future.

Whether they’re saddle sore in Southampton, blistered in Bordeaux or frazzled in Florence, one thing’s for sure.....it takes two to tandem.

A head of drama at a Yorkshire school in his younger years, John Godber went on to write for television series Grange Hill and Brookside.

In 2005 he won two BAFTAs for Odd Squad, written and directed on location in Hull and screened by BBC children’s television.

Renowned for his observational comedies, John’s plays are staged around the globe and he is the most performed playwright after Shakespeare and Alan Ayckbourn.

His most popular creation is Bouncers, where nightclub doormen morph into the roles of the male and female customers who frequent their venues.

Other works by Godber include the rugby comedy Up ‘n’ Under and the cocktail waitress-themed creation Shakers.

In 2011, John set up The John Godber Company with his wife and partnered with Theatre Royal Wakefield to produce touring productions of his work.

Performances of The Scary Bikers start at 7.30pm with a Thursday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk