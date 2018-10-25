Nose jokes galore as HADIT picks Cyrano de Bergerac

Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) are hoping that they will have another feather in their chapeau with their production of Cyrano de Bergerac.

This delightful adaptation of one of literature’s greatest love triangles has everything. Romance, war, poetry, music, sword fighting, a little baking . . . and plenty of nose jokes.

Performances are at Hope Methodist Hall, Edale Road, from November 7 to 10. Tickets £8 from Watson’s Farm Shop or ring 01433 620665, which is also the number for further information.