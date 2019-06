From the Peak District to Chatsworth, Derbyshire has been a draw for some of the most famous people on the planet. Here are nine celebrity visits you might not have known about.

1. Kelly Clarkson Singer Kelly once visited Derbyshire to find where the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice was filmed. Her visit came to light after she tried to buy a ring that once belonged to Jane Austen. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images). Getty Buy a Photo

2. Angelina Jolie Maleficent star Angelina ate lunch at an 'out of the way' pub in Derbyshire with local actor Jack O'Connell when he played the lead role in war drama Unbroken, which she produced and directed.(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Russell Crowe Hollywood star Russell Crowe was in the Peak District during 2009 to shoot a scene for a film version of Robin Hood directed by Ridley Scott. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Taylor Swift Singing stars Taylor Swift and Harry Styles visited the Rising Sun in Bamford for a slap-up meal in the run-up to Christmas 2012. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Getty Buy a Photo

View more