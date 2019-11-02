New Mills hosts award-winning writer’s latest play

A new play by award-winning writer Robert Alan Evans is touring to New Mills this month.

The Tale of Little Bevan is A darkly comic journey through 24 hours in the life of a village where three people are seeking happiness. As the harvest moon fills and the party begins, ancient forces are brought to life.

The production will be staged by Pentabus Theatre at Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills, on November 8.

Tickets available from www.springbankarts.org.uk, wegottickets.com, High Street Books in New Mills or call 01663 308202.