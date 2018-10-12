Neville Staple honours Derbyshire show in tribute to grandson

Ska legend Neville Staple is going ahead with a show in Derbyshire in tribute to his grandson who was found stabbed.

He is bringing The Neville Staple Band to The Avenue on October 26 in a gig which he is dedicating to the war on knife crime.

Neville’s grandson, Fidel Glasgow, died in hospital in Coventry on September 1, less than 12 hours after being found injured at the back of the city’s Club M following a disorder.

Legendary frontman of The Specials, Fun Boy Three and Special Beat, Neville is credited with changing the face of pop music not only once but twice. His 40-year career in the music business is well documented and started out from the early days with Ray King, Pete Waterman, The Coventry Automatics and his Jah Baddis Sound System, before taking to the stage with The Specials during the famous ‘Clash’ tour.

Tickets to see The Neville Staple Band on October 26 cost £12.50. Call 01246 235899 or go to http://www.theavenuechesterfield.co.uk