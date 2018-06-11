Two choirs for the price of one in Bestwood MVC’s next concert

Bestwood Male Voice Choir will be joined by special guests Tideswell Male Voice Choir for a Summer Harmony Concert at St Mary Magdalene Church, Hucknall, on Saturday, June 23, at 7pm.

Based in the Peak District village of Tideswell, the guest choir has a well-deserved reputation for its excellence in choral singing.

Founded in the 1950s, the choir members were originally drawn from the village of Tideswell itself.

However, today men travel from all around to be part of this exciting group, now numbering 40 members, enjoying rehearsals which continue to be held in Tideswell.

Tickets are priced at £6, available from Colin on 01159 794842 or on the door so come along and enjoy two choirs for the price of one.