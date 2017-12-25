The Rattlers check in to Derby’s Flowerpot

Rock/folk band The Rattlers will be playing on home turf this week.

They hit The Flowerpot, Derby on Wednesday, December 27, where they will be supported by Eddy Morton.

The band’s music is a melting pot of English and Irish traditional folk forms served up with a healthy dollop of rock ‘n’ roll.

Formed in 1994 by Alan Woolley and John Adams, the band secured a record deal with Pagan records three years later and went on to release the albums Pleasures in Misadventure and Weightless.

Tickets are £10 for their gig at The Flowerpot. To book, go to www.rawpromo.co.uk