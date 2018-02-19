Sutton ramblers head off to Burbage Moor area for latest walk

Sutton Rambling Club’s latest walk is to take place on Sunday, February 25, in the Porter Clough/Burbage Moor area.

The club would be pleased to welcome new members to its next attractive ramble located on the eastern fringes of the Dark Peak. There will be, weather permitting, a choice of three linear walks located across a variety of scenery. The main walk is ten miles, an interim walk of nine miles and a much shorter walk of 6.5 miles.

All walks will start from the woodcraft centre in Ecclesall Woods on the western edge of Sheffield. Start with a pleasant walk through the woods to Whirlow Bridge. There will then be the first choice of route.

The main party will head off north along quiet green lanes and footpaths up to Priest Hill Farm. The shorter walk will explore the Limb Valley leading up to the village of Ringinglow (for lunch break at Norfolk Arms) and then down the Houndkirk Road to finish at the Fox House Inn.

The main party continue north for their lunch break at the Forge Dam Café set in the heart of the beautiful Forge Dam Park. A variety of refreshments to enjoy in the café. The next leg of the ramble is a steady ascent alongside Porter Clough, a spectacular steeply incised wooded valley. At the top of the clough there is another route option.

The slightly shorter walk (nine-mile total) will walk a short distance up the road to Ringinglow and then pick up the Houndkirk Road direct to the Fox House inn finishing point.

The main party continue across Burbage Moor, an area of open moorland with heather and grassland, to eventually join a good path to the Burbage Bridge and crossing to the Fox House Inn. Everybody will depart from the inn at approximately 5.15pm

For the really energetic, there is the possibility of continuing across Burbage Moor to ascend the Carl Wark fort and take a wider sweep down to Burbage Brook resulting in a total distance of 11.5 miles.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10. For further information please contact 01623 793396 or 07580 403471 or visit the website at www.suttonramblingclub.com