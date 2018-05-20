Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan gives his verdict on some of the new music releases.

Alison Moyet - The Other Live Collection (Cooking Vinyl). Essex-born vocalist Alison Moyet first rose to prominence when she joined forces with former Depeche Mode stalwart Vince Clarke to form Yazoo in 1982 and the rest, as the old cliche goes, is history. This impressive live set was recorded at a variety of venues during the electronic pop pioneer’s recent world tour, juxtaposing tracks from her latest studio album, Other, with a few golden oldies from the early 80s, most notably All Cried Out and Yazoo’s magnum opus, Only You.

The Great Society - Live at the Matrix 1966 (Retroworld). This fascinating package draws on some historic live recordings made at the Matrix, a former pizza shop in San Francisco, by the short-lived psychedelic rock outfit fronted by the legendary Grace Slick, who would later go on to join Jefferson Airplane after the departure of their original vocalist Signe Anderson. The sound quality is understandably a little less than pristine at times, but the entire CD repays closer examination nonetheless, boasting an eclectic set list which includes a very early version of future Airplane classic Somebody To Love.

Edwin Starr - Soul Singer(Angel Air). The vibrant Motown performer who is best remembered these days for the iconic anti-war anthem War didn’t enjoy too much in the way of commercial success after relocating to England in 1973 but his genuine passion for music-making remained undimmed until his untimely death from a heart attack in 2003. These hitherto unreleased on CD tracks represent Edwin’s entire output for Peter Stringfellow’s Hippodrome label during 1985 and 1986, including his distinctly disco orientated revamps of Marvin Gaye’s I Heard It Through The Grapevine and Wilson Pickett’s Land of 1000 Dances.

Julian Sas - 2000-2005 (Cavalier Recordings). This highly entertaining seven-CD box set focusses attention on all the recordings made by the second incarnation of the Julian Sas Band, capturing the Dutch guitar ace in typically fine form throughout. The inclusion of a generous helping of material which was hitherto only available in limited edition formats lends added appeal to this fine showcase for the instrumental artistry of one of Europe’s most gifted blues-rock performers.