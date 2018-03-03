Phil Beer cheer for fans in Chesterfield

Respected guitarist Phil Beer is bringing his String Theory tour to Chesterfield.

He is playing at Chesterfield Library on March 9 where he will deliver rich vocals and flawless musicianship across a range of stringed instruments (slide, Spanish and tenor guitar, mandocello, viola, mandolin and South American Cuatro).

One half of award-winning folk and roots powerhouse Show of Hands, Phil will also play some of the duo’s classics and deliver his signature interpretation of much-loved folk and rock songs alongside a welath of new material.

Phil said: “2017 was such a busy year with the Albert Hall show, festivals and band tours. This year I’m looking forward to something a bit different. There’s something about a solo tour which makes me feel really connected with the audience. I’m also planning the release of a very special 8-disc boxset and am looking forward to sharing new material from that.”

Following the tour, Phil will be focusing on ‘Folkboat’: a project which brilliantly combines his two greatest passions – music and sailing. Then in September he’ll return to the stage as Show of Hands prepare for a busy autumn.

Tickets to see Phil Beer at Chesterfield Library cost £15. To book, go to www.chesterfieldfolkclub.org/ticket-list.php