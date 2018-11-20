Mumford & Sons’ Sheffield date this weekend to be rescheduled

Mumford & Sons have announced that they will be rescheduling four of their forthcoming UK dates, including Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena concert, which was due to take place on Saturday, November 24.

The following statement was released by the band last night: “It is with a really heavy heart that we have been forced to postpone four shows on this UK tour due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges.

“As you may know, the Delta Tour is by far the most ambitious show we’ve put together, and we have had to free up some space in the schedule to be able to execute it given some obstacles that have come up in production.

“As we also hope you know by now, we never postpone shows lightly, in fact it’s something we try to avoid at all costs - so this decision has been incredibly difficult to make, but in this case we have no other choice. The truth is that it is simply not humanly possible to play these particular shows at this time and we are sorry the reality of that only truly landed after we completed Belfast yesterday.

“We are therefore rescheduling our Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester shows to 2019 and will share information on the new dates very soon.”

Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and for those who may be unable to make the new dates, you will be offered a full refund from the point of purchase.