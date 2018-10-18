Little Mix announces tour dates in Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester - here’s how to get tickets

Pop superstars Little Mix have announced The LM5 Tour, a massive set of UK and Ireland arena dates, which will include performances at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on October 28 and 29, 2019, the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 11 and 12 and Manchester Arena on November 15 and 16, 2019.

The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 26.

Tickets can be purchased online for the Nottingham dates at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/little-mix or via 0843 373 3000. For the Sheffield dates, tickets will be available on 0114 256 56 56 or through the website https://www.flydsaarena.co.uk. For the Manchester dates, tickets will be available on https://www.manchester-arena.com or call 0844 249 1000.

There will be no counter sales for this event at any venue/city throughout the tour.