Latitude Festival artist Valérie Hartzell to play in Derbyshire

Latitude Festival and BBC Introducing artist Valérie Hartzell, will give a guitar concert in Dronfield.

She will be performing music from all over the world including Germany, South America, Mexico, France, England and America and will include her arrangements of classics by Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

The concert is at the town’s Peel Centre on March 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are free to children 12 years and under and priced at £10 (concession & Federation of Guitar Societies) or £12. They can be bought on the door.