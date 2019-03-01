High-calibre classical line-up for Coffee Concert-goers in New Mills

Spring Bank Arts Centre will be hosting three high-calibre classical performances between March and May.

Coffee Concert-goers at the New Mills venue will be entertained by Halle Orchestra’s Lyn Fletcher, the Zelkova String Quartet and trio Caroline Pether, Dale Culliford and Paul Janes.

Audience members will also be treated to fresh coffee and delicious home-baked cakes - served as part of the ticket price.

Lyn Fletcher’s March 10 concert will feature a programme of baroque music during which she will direct a string ensemble in a variety of works including the extraordinary ‘Battalia’ by Biber.

The music describes the life of a soldier both on and off the battlefield - with some startlingly original sounds and techniques for music of this era.

The Zelkova String Quartet will appear for the first time on April 14 - led by Caroline Pether on first violin and with siblings Ed Pether on second violin and Jonathan Pether on cello.

They will be joined by Alistair Vennart on viola to perform a heart-warming programme of quartets by Mozart and Dvorak.

The final Coffee Concert of 2019 will be on May 19 when Caroline Pether returns with Dale Culliford on cello and Paul Janes on piano to perform trios by Beethoven and Shostakovich.

It will also feature the Shostakovich E minor trio.

This ‘elegiac and macabre’ work reflects on the sufferings of WWII as well as being a moving response to the early death of one Shostakovich’s closest friends.

Those attending are advised to arrive by 11am for a 11.30am start.

A season ticket for all three concerts costs £38 while an individual concert costs £15.

Tickets are available by phoning 01663 308202 or by visiting High Street Books, New Mills. To book online, visit www.wegottickets.com/springbankarts.