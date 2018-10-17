Here is your guide to the best live music in Derbyshire

Thursday, October 18

Menace Beach, supported by Pet Crow. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Mysterines. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, October 19

The KMK - Kaiser Monkey Killers. Tribute to Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys, Killers. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Nick Ford Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

ziPt, Three Stags Head, South Darley.

DFacto. Ashbourne Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Cold Flame. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Wayne Anthony. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Soul Intent. Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe.

Flashback Friday. DJ plays hits from the 60s, 70s and 80. Ours, Bar & Lounge, Creswell.

Saturday, October 20

Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, Kiss My Acid, You Want Fox, and Static Kill. Thinking Pink 2018. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Ben Volpeliere-Pierrot with support from Atomic. The Avenue, Chesterfield.

Bon Giovi. Bon Jovi tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

High on Dc. AC/DC tribute. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Full Throttle. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Groundhog Days. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Amelia Carter Band. Speedwell Inn, Staveley.

The Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Water For Dogs. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Let’s ABBA Party. Brimington Social Club.

ziPt. Nelson Arms, Middleton by Wirksworth.

Dare. A tribute to The Human League. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Whiskey Bob Shaker. Temple Bar, Matlock Bath.

Colin Star. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Tony Walsh. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Re-Wired. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Johnny Brogan. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Radio Memphis. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Saturday Night LIVE. Ours, Bar & Lounge, Creswell.

Sunday, October 21

Chris Firminger hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Sonya. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Tuesday, October 23

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, October 24

Fred T. Baker. The Neptune, Chesterfield.