Hear The Blues Band playing live in Derbyshire

Legendary musicians The Blues Band will add to their growing army of fans when they play in Derbyshire.

The band, fronted by Paul Jones, play at The County Lounge, Derbyshire County Offices, Matlock, on Friday, December 14.

Formed nearly 40 years ago, the group have recorded more than 16 albums and are renowned as being among the finest purveyors of rhythm ‘n’ blues.

Playing with maturity and passion is second nature to all of them. Paul Jones has devoted much of a creative career to this eternal, inspiring form which is the very base and roots of rock ‘n’ roll; Dave Kelly, with his late, great sister, Jo-Ann, introduced a whole generation to the works of Memphis Minnie, Son House, Robert Johnson and Mississippi Fred McDowell; the blues bit Tom McGuinness in the late Fifties and has never let go – the same sharp, tight grip which still holds Rob Townsend and Gary Fletcher within its spell.

The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets £28, to book, click here



