Friday, September 14

Scott Doonican. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Flint Moore and Byrne. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

La Villa Strangiato. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Shorrel Jade. The Crown and Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

The Filaments. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Rattlesnakes. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Lottie T’Vay. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Saturday, September 15

Jamie Joseph, Alex Blood & The Daggers and Addictive Philosophy. Wirksworth Town Hall.

Truth Equals Treason, supported by Society’s Misfits, The Sentence and Before They Are Hanged. Punk night. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Lil Jim. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

Obsidian. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Stereosonics. The Flowerpot, Derby.

DFacto. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Escape Plan. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Mel Bramley, Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Ruby, Ruby. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

ziPt. Fiddlers Rest, Bolsover.

Laine Jones. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Black Hands. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sam Murray. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Tayla Jayde Band. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Richard York. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Claire Watson. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Robbie Jacks. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Road, Alfreton.

James Defoe. Old English Gentleman, Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.

Chris Barton. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Steve Rossi. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Hollingwood Hotel.

Bad Penny. The Harlequin, Sheffield.

Sunday, September 16

The Phasers, Oxley, Groundhog Days, Jambusters, The Green Bullet Blues Band, The Dronny Bottom Buskers, Anthony Parsons, Jamie Mallender, Mick Theobald, Awkward Bone and Sophie Anna. Charity festival. The Anchor pub, Clowne, starting at 2pm.

ziPt. The Thorn Tree, Ripley, 5pm start.

Jon Dean. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Sarah James. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Chris Paul. Hosting an open mic session from 5pm. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, September 19

Dronny Bottom Buskers. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.