Thursday, August 30

Brinanigans. Queens Head, Buxton.

The Easy Street Spankers. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, August 31

Transglobal Underground headline Off The Tracks festival. Castle Donington, Derby.

Mollyanna, supported by A Conspiracy of Ravens. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Stevie Jaye. The Crown & Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Ajay Jackson. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Joe Briddon. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Swansong Acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dharma. Queens Head, Buxton.

Beauiful Sound. Tribute to Beautiful South. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.

Saturday, September 1

Dreadzone headline Off The Tracks festival. Castle Donington, Derby.

Groundhog Days. The Bottom Club, New Whittington, Chesterfield.

Towards The Sun. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Kenny Francis. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Karen Starr. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Synner. The Grouse, Darley Dale.

Atomic. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Awkward Bone. The Remarkable Hare, Dale Road, Matlock.

Forever Mod. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

One Million Fingers. Queens Head, Buxton.

The Wonderwhys. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Hamilton Loomis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Glam 45. Tribute to The Sweet. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.

Sunday, September 2

The Ashfields among six bands playing Party in the Park. Alfreton Park.

Elkie Brooks. Buxton Opera House.

Amy Thomas. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Mad Dog Mcrea tops Off The Tracks Festival. Castle Donington, Derby.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

James and Charlotte. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Monday, September 3

Open mic acoustics. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Tuesday, September 4

Shaun Byrne. Open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Joey Landreth. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Wednesday, September 5

Rogue. The Neptune, Chesterfield.