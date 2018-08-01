Friday, August 3

DC/DC. Hits of AC/DC. The Grouse, Darley Dale.

Firewires. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Beth McCarthy. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Krysthia and Hostile. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Midnight Specials. The Remarkable Hare, Dale Road, Matlock.

Chiyoda Ku and A-tota-su. Dub:rek studios, Derby.

Comet Rockers. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby,

Acoustic Theory. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Joe’s Allison Trio top Hartington Gin and Jazz Festival. The Charles Cotton Hotel, Hartington.

Fleetwood Bac. Devil’s Arse Cavern, Castleton.

ciPt. Bull’s Head, Ranmoor, Sheffield.

Saturday, August 4

Mr Tea amd The Minions top Dronfest. Cliffe Park, Dronfield.

Tygers of Pan Tang. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Soul Cocker, featuring The Haggis Horns top Hartington Gin and Jazz Festival. The Charles Cotton Hotel, Hartington.

The Sound Thieves. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Very Bad Company. Tribute to Bad Company. The Grouse, Darley Dale.

Firewire. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Lottie T’Vay. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Charley Travis. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Groundhog Days. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Deano. The Willow Treet, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Crimson ‘n’ Clover. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Ash Mandrake. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Starscreen acoustic. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Toasted Frog. The Bell, High Street, Alfreton.

Rattled. The Great Rocks Club, School Road, Peak Dale.

Fallen. Evanescence tribute. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Breaker 1-9. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Fuzzy Felt World, The Crossings, Furness Vale.

Grey Cafe Band. Chequers, Breaston, Derby.

ziPt. Greendale Oak, Worksop.

Sunday, August 5

Rodina top the Hartington Gin and Jazz Festival. The Charles Cotton Hotel, Hartington.

Stacey Gaunt hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Lee Stone. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Tragedy. Glam rock tribute to the Bee Gees and disco classics. AMP, Buxton.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tristram Shandy. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon.

Kev Smith Jones. The Malt Shovel. The Wharf, Shardlow.

Tuesday, August 7

Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, August 8

Steve Real. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.