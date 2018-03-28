Thursday, March 29

Ginger Wildheart. Special guests She Makes War and Billy Liar. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Watch. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Southbound. Golden Eagle, Derby.

Tristram Shandy. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

The Aces of Rhythm. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, March 30

Firecracker Party Night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Guns 2 Roses. The Flowerpot, Derby.

R ’N’ FR. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

The Rapids. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dark Lighning. The Industry, Chesterfield.

Sham 69. Special guests The Reverends and Criminal Mind. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Axeminster Burnes and the Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

3 Piece Thing. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sandra Dee. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Beebi Del. Clowne & District Liberal Club, North Road, Clowne.

Rachel Louise. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Paul Carbuncle. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

Saturday, March 31

Foo Fighters GB. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Martin Turner, ex Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Awkward Bone. The Badger, Brockwell, Chesterfield.

Blaze. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Dark Lightning. New Inn, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Firewire. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

O’Brien Hesson. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Non Compos Mentis. The Boundary, South Normanton.

Rattled. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

James Hart. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Funky Moon Rocks. Brimington Social Club.

Jax Danielz Band. The Jokers (Selston WM Club), Recreation Street, Selston.

Dave Santana. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Rebecca Daniels. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Vinni. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Steve Miller. Clowne & District LIberal Club, Clowne.

Demmi. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.

Lady Rose Band. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Four Muppeteers. Merlin, Pride Park, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilberts, Buxton.

Sunday, April 1

Marv White hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield, from 5pm.

Dark Lightning. Miners Arms, Alfreton, 5pm.

Harris & Groucho. Ark Tavern, Brimington, 5pm.

The Moode. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

The Modest. Poet and Castle, Codnor.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Kezia Gill. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, April 2

The Carnival hosts rock jam. The Neptune, Chesterfield, from 2pm.

Marv White Band. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Pastmasters. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dark Lightning. Urban Social Club, Kirkby in Ashfield, 3pm.

The Rapids. The Boundary, South Normanton.

Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz. High Lane Conservative Club, High Lane.

Tuesday, April 3

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.