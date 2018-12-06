Films, musicals and opera inspire Burbage Band’s new CD

Burbage Band release new CD.
Burbage Brass Band have launched their new CD, From Stage and Screen, which is now on sale, just in time for Christmas.

The CD forms a collection of popular tunes from films, musicals and opera.

Steve Critchlow, the band’s conductor, said: “We’re really proud of the new CD. Its quality reflects our status as a First Section Band and the experience of the recording engineer we chose to work with us.”

The CD costs £10 and can be bought locally in Sidebottom’s Jewellers, or by mail order via steve@burbageband.co.uk. You can also pick up a copy at the band’s upcoming Christmas concert on Sunday, December 16, at 2.30pm in Burbage Church.