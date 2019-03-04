Classical Weekend returns to Sheffield with bumper line-up

The third Classical Weekend will be hosted in Sheffield from March 8-10.

Organised by Classical Sheffield, the weekend festival will include ten world premieres as well as featuring more than 30 free performances and hands-on workshops.

World premieres include: a new Classical Sheffield commission by Ellen Sargen featuring Ella Taylor and Sarah Watts during a concert from Ligeti Quartet; Prayers from the Ark. a world premiere from composer, Robin Morton, sung by soprano, Georgia Denham; Sheffield City Opera, a new opera based upon the story of the Sheffield Women of Steel who worked bravely and tirelessly through two world wars in Sheffield’s munition factories, and a choral work from Sheffield-based composer Tim Peters.

The festival finale will also include a world premiere by composer Jenny Jackson alongside a collaborative performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony by Hallam Sinfonia, Hallam Choral Society and Singers from the City.

For the first time, the weekend has been programmed around three themes: Women in Music, to celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls on the same day the festival opens, Future Makers, to celebrate the wealth of young musicians in the city and Beyond Borders, which celebrates both the fusion of classical music with other artforms and different world cultures.

Many of the new commissions link to these themes and demonstrate that Sheffield is leading the way for new classical music in the United Kingdom.

The festival will also feature concerts and a workshop from award-winning Kuljit Bhamra in partnership with Music in the Round. Kuljit is a world-renowned musician and considered to be one of the most inspiring musicians in the British Asian music scene.

He has worked on film scores for Indiana Jones, Bend It Like Beckham as well as performing as on-stage percussionist for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Bombay Dreams.

Classical Sheffield has also commissioned a new work by the acclaimed artist which will premiere during his concerts. Bringing the Beyond Borders theme to life, he will be performing with the Sheffield Music Hub Senior Orchestra, the national award-winners (National Award for Innovation, 2014) are one of the best school aged Youth Orchestras in the country.

Stewart Campbell, producer for Classical Weekend said: “The line-up is not only a good representation of the thriving classical music scene in Sheffield but is bringing artists from across the UK to the city for some truly exciting performances and workshops. Over 7,000 people attended events during the Weekend in 2017, and we can’t wait to see people in the city enjoying so much live music again in 2019.”

Passes are on sale now and are £20 for a day pass or £30 for the whole weekend. Tickets, which are £5 per concert or workshop, are also on sale.

Visit classicalsheffield.org.uk or call 0114 2233 777.

Photo credits:

Hands-on workshop photo by Fox Moon Photography

Kadialy Kouyate photo by Anthony Robling