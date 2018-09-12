Choir to give Bakewell concert for good cause

The Derbyshire Community Male Voice Choir is putting on a very special performance in Bakewell next month, to help a good cause.

The choir is performing to raise funds for The Goboka Rwanda Trust, a Bakewell-based charity that helps poorer communities in Rwanda.

The evening is to be held on October 6, from 7.30pm at Bakewell Methodist Church.

Based in Derby, the male voice choir has been singing and helping to raise money for charity since 1956. This year, they are also raising funds for Derby Kids Club, and there will be a retiring collection on the night for this special cause.

The Goboka Rwanda Trust is a small UK registered charity that supports and delivers projects to help the Rwandan people, their families and communities.

By embracing the enterprising spirit of these communities, the charity is able to help drive forward enterprise initiatives, grow new businesses and enhance the sustainable prospects for the Rwandan people﻿. Every penny raised goes to the Rwandan projects as the charity is run entirely by volunteers.

Heather Thomas, charity founder and Bakewell resident, said: “We are so pleased that this fantastic choir is putting on a show especially for our small but worthy charity. I took a small team of people over to Rwanda very recently, and it was fantastic to see how the funds raised over here help out smaller communities who are in need of healthcare facilities and education supplies. As part of our visit in summer, I took baby packages for new mums in Rwanda, and it was lovely to see how well received they were.

“Hopefully this concert will raise even more well-needed funds for these poorer communities, and we look forward to a lovely evening of incredible singing and entertainment.”

Tickets cost just £8 each. Please contact Heather Thomas on 01629 813824 (answerphone) or 07974 133091 (mobile) to purchase one.