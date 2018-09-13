Catch Mean Mary’s two dates in the area

Internationally renowned banjo player, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and author Mean Mary returns to the UK for her latest tour, including two Derbyshire dates.

These will be at The Green Man Gallery, Buxton, on Saturday, September 29, and The Wanted Inn, Sparrowpit, on Sunday, September 30, finalising a two-month run that will have seen Mary playing dates in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, the Czech Republic and France, in support of new album Blazing.

This is the soundtrack to her recently published novel Hell is Naked, co-written with her mother Jean James.

Blazing features scorching banjo, smouldering vocals, and a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour - all set amid a dark Hollywood theme.

For more, see meanmary.com