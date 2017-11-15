Brass and voices in close harmony at Bakewell concert

Bakewell Silver Band and Inspirations Theatre Company are joining forces for a Christmas Concert in Bakewell.

It is called A Flurry Of Broadway And Brass and will offer a full evening of Christmas entertainment, featuring songs performed by both groups individually and together, from Broadway hits to traditional carols.

This is a performance not to be missed and takes place at Lady Manners School, Shutts Lane, Bakewell, on Saturday, December 16.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

All tickets are £10, available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/inspotheatre or by calling 07486 904761.