Mumford & Sons to play Sheffield and Nottingham on world tour

Mumford & Sons will be playing in Sheffield and Nottingham as part of a huge world arena tour.

Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, October 12, from 9am, heralding the band’s biggest tour since forming ten years ago.

The 60-date tour will include shows at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Saturday, November 24, 2018, and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Their run of shows are in support of upcoming fourth album, Delta, which will be released on November 16.

Mumford & Sons will perform the show on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.

Tickets for the Sheffield concert are priced £41.25, £52.25 and £63,25 (including booking fee) from https://www.flydsaarena.co.uk or the ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56.

Tickets for the Nottingham show are priced at £42.15, £53.15 and £64.15 (prices are listed with admin and facility fee included). There is a maximum of four tickets per person. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mumford-and-sons via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena box office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.