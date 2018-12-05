Mum2mum Market this weekend offers pre-loved items for babies and children

A market offering nearly new goods for babies and children will be held in north Derbyshire this weekend.

As seen on Dragon’s Den, Mum2mum Market features stalls full of bargains and will be held at Tupton Village Hall, near Clay Cross, on Saturday, December 8, from 2pm to 4pm.

NFS Photography who will be offering an exclusive offer on the day at their pop-up photo studio. For just £10 families can have a magical festive child’s photo shoot as well as a printed image and digital image.

Entry to Mum2mum Market costs £2 for adults or there is a 2 for 1 entry voucher available from the Mum2mum Market website, click here click here . Children get free entry.

Local mum Kate Hill is delighted to be holding the Mum2mum Market events in the Chesterfield area. She said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of support we’ve had for Mum2mum Market and we’re so excited to be back this Christmas. It’s such an expensive time of year but it’s a real joy to know that this is something that is not only a great event but is also helping families to keep down the costs of expensive items like children’s clothes and toys this Christmas and helping to make the festivities more affordable.”