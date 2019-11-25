Multi award-winning Ross Ainslie and Tim Edey line up concert in Belper

Two award-winning musical geniuses are joining forces for a concert in Belper.

Ross Ainslie and Tim Edey will be playing at The Old King’s Head on December 7.

Ross, who plays pipes, whistles and cittern, is one of Scotland’s finest traditional musicians and composers. His long list of high profile awards and nominations include Scots Trad Music Awards Instrumentalist of the Year (2015), Composer of the Year (2015) and Album of the Year (2016). Twice BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner for best musician, Tim has few peers when it coes to playing guitar and is a magical melodeon player.

Tickets cost £15. Book online at http://black-dog-radio.com/ainslie-edey2019

