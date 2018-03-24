Mr Wilson’s Second Liners play charity gig in New Mills

Party people Mr Wilson’s Second Liners will perform dance tracks live in a fundraiser for a charity which takes music to sick and disabled people.

The group, whose style is described as New Orleans meets 90s club classics, play at The Butterfly House at The Torrs, New Mills, on April 7.

With a packed annual touring schedule, Mr. Wilson’s plays to, on average, 20,000 spectators a year and has appeared at Cheltenham Jazz Festival, Bestival, Kendal Calling, Festival No. Fêtes de la Tour Blanche in Framce and many more.

Support for the New Mills show is Lazlo Baby who mix Balkan folksy ska with klezmer, gypsy and traditional Irish music.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Music In Hospitals & Care, a charity that brings live music sessions to people who are receiving care or treatment for an illness or disability in healthcare settings across the UK. The charity organises 4,500 sessions a year for people of all ages.

Tickets are priced at £10 early bird; £7 concessions or £13 on the door. Book via www.newmillsfestival.co.uk or at Priscilla’s Cards, 60-62 Market Street, New Mills, SK22 4AA or call 07753842861.