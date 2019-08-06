Mike Pender, The Trems and The Fortunes tour to Buxton in The Sensational 60’s Experience

Mike Pender, original voice of The Searchers, The Trems (all former member of The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas will be playing on the same bill in Buxton this autumn.

Hear hits such as Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children and more at the Opera House on November 25.

This three-hour show of pure nostalgia is brought to town by The Sensational 60’s Experience as part of its tenth anniversary tour.

Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, come and experience the musical phenomena of the 1960s for yourself.

Tickets £31. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk



