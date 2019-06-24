Mike Pender, The Fortunes, The Trems tour The Sensational 60’s Experience to Buxton and Sheffield

Turn back time to the swinging 60s in the company of stars such as Mike Pender, The Trems, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and The Dakotas.

The Sensational 60’s Experience is heading to Buxton Opera House on November 25 and Sheffield City Hall on November 29, promising three hours of pure nostalgia.

Mike Pender is the orginal voice of The Searchers and The Trems feature former members of The Tremeloes.

Enjoy listening to hits such as Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

To book tickets for Buxton, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

For Sheffield tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or call 0114 2 789 789.