Lulu has plenty to Shout about at Buxton show

Legendary singer Lulu is touring to Derbyshire this week to celebrate the 55th anniversary of her debut smash-hit single, Shout.

She will perform at Buxton Opera House on Wednesday, October 2.

Her show is entitled On Fire and is packed full of hits such as The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and, of course, Shout, amongst many others.

Lulu, who is now 70, will be looking back over a career that has outshone many of her contemporaries.

Tickets range from £39 to £44. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

READ MORE: Star-studded season at Chesterfield theatres,