Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials celebrating 120th anniversary

The Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials are 120 years old this year and claim to be the oldest continuous trials in the country.

The 2018 event, which runs from August 30 to September 1, will feature many competitors from One Man & His Dog and takes place in the pastures in front of Longshaw Lodge, near Grindleford,

There will be a parade of local hounds on Friday at 3.30pm, courtesy of the Barlow Foxhounds, Pennine Foxhounds, High Peak Harriers and Ecclesfield Beagles.

A fell race will take place on Saturday at 10.30am and is open to all adults.

The trials start at 7.30am and finish at 5.30pm. Admission is £5 for adults, 50p for children, programme £2, car parking free. For more details, call 01433 651852,