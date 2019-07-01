Life of Pi roars into Sheffield’s Crucible

A stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s award-winning novel Life of Pi has opened at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.



After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors standed on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. With time against them, who will survive?

Lolita Chakrabarti’s production includes Hiran Abeysekera (Find Me In Paris) as Pi, Mina Anwar (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Ma, Kate Colebrook (War Horse) as Richard Parker the Tiger and Kammy Darweish (Ackley Bridge) as Pi’s Father.

Fred Davis (Running Wild) plays Richard Parker the Tiger, Tara Divina (Blinded by Light) is cast as Rani, Tom Espiner (Anybody’s Nightmare) as Father Martin, Raj Ghatak (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Mamaji, Owain Gwynn (The Lorax) as Richard Parker the Tiger, Syreeta Kumar (Coronation Street) as Mrs Biology Kumar, David K.S TSE (DCI Banks) as Mr Okamoto, Habib Nasib Nader(Law and Order) as the Cook, and Gabby Wong (Strangers) as Lulu Chen.

Puppetry design is by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell.

The show is running until July 20. To book tickets, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk. or call 0114 2496000.