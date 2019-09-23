Laughs galore with Andrew O’Neil and Jojo Smith in Chesterfield show

Laugh off the autumn blues in the company of comedians Andrew O’Neil and Jojo Smith who will be performing in Chesterfield.

They bring the mirth to the Winding Wheel on Thursday, September 26, as part of the monthly Spotlight Comedy Club.

Andrew stalks the stage like a B-movie hybrid of Alice Cooper and Harry Hill.

Jojo is internationally renowned and has presented the ITV show Funny Business.

The show starts at 8pm and is suitable for viewers aged 18 and over.

Tickets £11.90 in advance, £13.90 on the door, £8.90 (student). Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. or call 01246 345222.

