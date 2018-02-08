Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman bring a great show to Chinley

Award-winning duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman enthralled a packed Chinley Community Centre.

Kathryn delivered her vocals with great expression, and provided flute and keyboard. Sean provided sensitive guitar accompaniment; accomplished but not intrusive. Together they make great entertainment.

There was strong new material from a soon-to-be-released cd, and from it Kathryn’s version of Sandy Denny’s “Solo” moistened a few eyes.

This concert, arranged by Blackbrook Valley Arts and Live and Local, was a night to remember.

Next up will be Gypsy jazz from The Andy Lawrenson Trio on Saturday, April 28, 7.30pm for 8pm. Tickets £10 from Chinley Stores or wegottickets.com