Justin Moorhouse tours Northern Joker show to Buxton

Phoenix Nights star Justin Moorhouse is bringing his Northern Joker stand-up comedy tour to Buxton.

He performs at the Pavilion Arts Centre on November 2. The show is suitable for viewers aged 14 years upwards.

A regular contributor to BBC’s The Premier League show, the comedian often appears on Radio 4’s the News Quiz. He has written two series of his own Radio 4 sitcome Everyone Likes Justin.

Justin, who played Young Kenny in Phoenix Nights, won Celebrity Mastermind and scooped fortunes for charity of Celebrity Storage Hunters.

Tickets £16.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

READ THIS: New book tracks history of Buxton to Uttoxeter railway line.















