Julian Clary warns fans ‘you’re not safe anywhere’ ahead of Buxton show

Julian brings his new show to Buxton this weekend and promises to bare his soul as never before in the interests of entertainment.

His latest creation, entitled Born to Mince, hits the Opera House on Sunday, May 5.

He’ll murder some well-known songs and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

Julian said: “I wander around, so you’re not safe anywhere. I’ve always found people’s lives are more interesting than mine and so I’m interested in talking to people and improvising, really.

“If people buy a ticket to see me, chances are they quite like me or they’ve been before. There is a warmth and affection, but there is a sort of expectation of the boundaries being pushed a bit, so I’m happy to oblige!”

Julian's show is suitable for 16 years and over. Tickets £28


