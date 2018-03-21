Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli songs live on

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli were the most loved mother and daughter team in showbiz. And now the two iconic performers are back together again thanks to Judy and Liza, the new musical experience which is heading for Buxton Opera House on March 31. Set against a background of photographs and movie clips of the two women, this production features performances of favourite hits including Cabaret, Maybe This Time and The Man That Got Away. The audience is taken on an emotional rollercoaster as it discovers the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza’s most iconic songs and their own personal lives, blighted with tragedy and loneliness. West End star Emma Dears once again takes on the role of Liza Minelli following a successful UK tour.

Tickets are £25. To book, call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk