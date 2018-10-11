Jean-Claude Van Damme’s cancelled show in Sheffield - how to get your money back

Have you got tickets for film star Jean-Claude Van Damme’s October 19 arena show in Sheffield which was cancelled earlier this week?

Customers who booked their tickets through the FLYDSA Arena box office will have all their ticket money automatically refunded to the cards they used to book; this will include any booking fees along with any pre-booked parking.

No reason has been given for the cancellation of the show featuring the legendary Muscles from Brussels, whose film credits include Timecop, Bloodsport and Universal Soldiers.

For further information, go to http://www.flydsaarena.co.uk

