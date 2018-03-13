Jarvis Cocker to play two gigs in Peak District cave

Former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker is set to perform two gigs in a Peak District cave.

He will be appearing at Peak Cavern in Castleton on April 6 and 7.

The announcement comes following a succesful one-off show at Sigur Ros’ festival in Iceland at the end of last year.

A statement said the band wanted to present what they are doing to a domestic audience, with many of the songs being new, although some will be familiar.

Cocker seems to be billed as 'JARV' - the statement featured a lengthy list that proclaimed JARV was 'a way of looking at the world', 'a rave in a cave' and 'entirely implausible', among other things, concluding: "It’s probably best if you come along and see for yourself."

As well as Jarvis, the musicians involved are Serafina Steer – harp, keyboards; Emma Smith – violin; Andrew McKinney – bass; and Adam Betts – drums.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from http://jarv.eu/

The full dates are:

March 26 – Brighton, Patterns

March 27 – London, Moth Club

March 28 – Ramsgate Music Hall

April 3 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

April 4 – Liverpool, Williamson’s Tunnels

April 6 – Castleton (near Sheffield), Peak Cavern

April 7 – Castleton (near Sheffield), Peak Cavern

Audience members are advised to wear appropriate clothing.