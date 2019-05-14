In pictures: Chapel Players milk the laughs in The Farnsdale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery

Their production continues its run at The Playhouse, Chapel en le Frith on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 at 7.15pm. Tickets £9 and £7 from Mica Hardware, Chapel or www.chapelplayers.weebly.com (booking fee applies).

