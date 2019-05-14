In pictures: Chapel Players milk the laughs in The Farnsdale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery
Chapel Players is presenting the hilarious comedy The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery,
Their production continues its run at The Playhouse, Chapel en le Frith on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 at 7.15pm. Tickets £9 and £7 from Mica Hardware, Chapel or www.chapelplayers.weebly.com (booking fee applies).
The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery