Improviso fearlessly explore chamber music in Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre concert

The young quartet, Improviso, play 17th and 18th century chamber music on recorder, violin, cello and theorbo, writes Mavis Kirkham.

They also transpose and arrange music of that era for their instruments and improvise in an historically informed manner.

Their programme entitled Fearful Symmetry, at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre was inspired by William Blake’s poem The Tyger and explored how some composers have sought to convey the complexity and balance in nature as well as the power of the natural world.

They played music by Rebal, Ucellini and Telleman and a Bach organ sonata which they had arranged for their instruments.

The concert ended with their own improvisation. A range of very different music, evoking birdsong and other natural sounds.

This is an innovative and talented quartet, well worth hearing.