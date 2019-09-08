Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter makes stage debut in Fame The Musical touring to Derbyshire

Much-loved stage show Fame The Musical is heading to Derbyshire on its 30th anniversary tour.

The lively production will be taking over Buxton Opera House from November 4 to 9.

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Keith Jacks from Any Dream Will Do will be performing in the show.

Jorgie is best known for her role as feisty Theresa McQueen in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. She makes her stage debut in Fame as the insecure ballet dancer Iris Kelly. Jorgie originally trained as a ballet dancer.

Based on the 1980 film, Fame The Musical follows the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through highs and lows, romances and heartbreaks.

Tickets are priced from £26. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk.

