Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy strips in The Full Monty’s final shows in Sheffield

The beloved story of The Full Monty is baring all for the final time in the city where it is set.

Sheffield Lyceum is hosting the production until May 18 as part of a national tour.

The Full Monty is the story of six unemployed, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield who take to stripping to make a living.

Starring Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks) as Gaz, Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Benidorm) as Horse, Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Torchwood) as Dave and James Redmond (Casualty) as Guy, The Full Monty features classic songs from Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

Tickets from £18, call 0114 249 6000 or book online click here